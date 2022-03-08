TransGlobe Energy’s (TGL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 375 ($4.91) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Monday.

Shares of LON TGL opened at GBX 310 ($4.06) on Monday. TransGlobe Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 320 ($4.19). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 234.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 198.84. The company has a market capitalization of £224.88 million and a PE ratio of 9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

