Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Short Interest Update

Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:TRCK opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36. Track Group has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter. Track Group had a return on equity of 360.55% and a net margin of 4.55%.

Track Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of location tracking devices. Its products and services include a full-range of one-piece global positioning system (GPS) tracking devices, a device-agnostic operating system, a portfolio of software applications including smartphone, alcohol and predictive analytics, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

