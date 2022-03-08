TPG Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,288 VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 367.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000.

NYSEARCA:HYD traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,249. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.66 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.73 and its 200-day moving average is $61.91.

