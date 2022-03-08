TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $747,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,763 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in NIKE by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

NKE traded down $3.23 on Tuesday, reaching $121.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,072,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,518,437. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.93 and a 200-day moving average of $157.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $191.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

NIKE Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.