Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 493.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,925 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 49,614.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,040 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,113,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,130 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,709,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,519 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $21,126,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $6,253,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $46.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.44. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSEM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

