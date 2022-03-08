Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.60

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$53.60 and last traded at C$53.49, with a volume of 424454 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$52.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TOU shares. CIBC increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$62.50 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.12.

The company has a market cap of C$17.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$45.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 12.18%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$40.72 per share, with a total value of C$203,576.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,726,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$355,283,196.68.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

