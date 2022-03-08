Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.80.

TRMLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$57.50 to C$62.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of TRMLF opened at $40.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $43.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a $0.9977 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%.

