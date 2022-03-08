Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.32.

NYSE:TD opened at $75.83 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.68 and a 200 day moving average of $74.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,022,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,835,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,059 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,477,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,576,131,000 after acquiring an additional 307,090 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,835,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,693,000 after acquiring an additional 537,054 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 413.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,351,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,294,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,427,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,593,000 after acquiring an additional 415,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

