Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Short Interest Update

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the January 31st total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 82.0 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on TMTNF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

OTCMKTS:TMTNF opened at $86.88 on Tuesday. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of $70.58 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.10 and a 200 day moving average of $86.19.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

