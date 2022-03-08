Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Toll Brothers has increased its dividend payment by 14.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Toll Brothers has a dividend payout ratio of 5.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Toll Brothers to earn $11.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

Shares of TOL remained flat at $$49.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,699,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 5.00. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.63.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $1,751,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total transaction of $36,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,500 shares of company stock worth $5,393,805 over the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 216,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,493,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.37.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

