Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Toll Brothers has raised its dividend by 14.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Toll Brothers has a payout ratio of 5.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Toll Brothers to earn $11.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

Shares of NYSE TOL remained flat at $$49.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,699,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,378. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average of $61.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.63. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $353,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,803,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,805 in the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Toll Brothers by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,908,000 after buying an additional 186,969 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $4,493,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 338.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 25,373 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 290,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,056,000 after buying an additional 19,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $1,176,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.37.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

