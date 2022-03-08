Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.73

Shares of Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 1100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tokuyama from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $973.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.59.

Tokuyama Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of inorganic and organic industrial chemicals, synthetic resins, cement, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, Life and Amenity, and Others. The Chemicals segment produces and markets caustic soda, soda ash, and chlorine.

