Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,286 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 4.94% of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSIB. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,017,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 5,653.0% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 725,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 712,902 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 191.5% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 452,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 297,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,456,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSIB stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $10.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

