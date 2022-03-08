Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TLRY. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an underweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilray from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilray has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Tilray has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $31.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.36.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Tilray in the second quarter worth $15,493,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tilray by 230.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,779 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tilray by 36.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 55,934 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tilray by 181.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 132,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the second quarter valued at $5,700,000. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

