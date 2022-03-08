Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,900 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the January 31st total of 194,300 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 337,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

TIRX opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33. Tian Ruixiang has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $97.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tian Ruixiang during the third quarter valued at $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tian Ruixiang in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tian Ruixiang by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 27,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

