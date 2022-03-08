Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,294 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Vector Group worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,607,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,994,000 after buying an additional 366,662 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 33,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 22,941 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Vector Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on VGR. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE VGR opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.11. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53.

Vector Group Profile (Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.