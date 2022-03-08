Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,197 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 68.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 10.0% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average is $30.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on URBN. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.21.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

