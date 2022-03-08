Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Mesa Laboratories worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 13,622 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

MLAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $257.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 180.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $333.42.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.76%.

In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $1,346,908.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 1,758 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.74, for a total transaction of $570,892.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,609 shares of company stock worth $2,784,780 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

