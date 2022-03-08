ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThredUp Inc. provides resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes and accessories. ThredUp Inc. is based in OAKLAND, Calif. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ThredUp from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.57. ThredUp has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 52.77% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $72.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.80 million. The company’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ThredUp will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 50.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

