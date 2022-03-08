ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $72.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.80 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. ThredUp updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TDUP traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.55. 1,392,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57. ThredUp has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $31.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in ThredUp during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ThredUp by 928.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ThredUp by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. 50.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDUP. Guggenheim began coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

