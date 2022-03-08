Thorne Healthtech (THRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Thorne Healthtech stock opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. Thorne Healthtech has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Thorne Healthtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thorne Healthtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Thorne Healthtech during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Thorne Healthtech during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thorne Healthtech during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thorne Healthtech during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Thorne Healthtech during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 11.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thorne Healthtech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK.

