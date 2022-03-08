THORChain (RUNE) Tops One Day Volume of $113.58 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 7th. In the last week, THORChain has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. THORChain has a total market cap of $1.41 billion and approximately $113.58 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.27 or 0.00011100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00043111 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.04 or 0.06570371 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,461.50 or 1.00000873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00043190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00046546 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

