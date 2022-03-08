The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on March 28th

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.425 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Williams Companies has raised its dividend by 6.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Williams Companies has a payout ratio of 116.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Williams Companies to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 128.8%.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $34.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average of $27.76.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.79.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $3,040,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,755 shares of company stock worth $8,483,584 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

