The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.32.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.61. The company had a trading volume of 524,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,662,818. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.43 billion, a PE ratio of 79.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.43 and its 200-day moving average is $160.92.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

