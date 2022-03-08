The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,240 to GBX 1,220. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The Unite Group traded as low as GBX 934.80 ($12.25) and last traded at GBX 938.80 ($12.30), with a volume of 85428 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 990.20 ($12.97).

Several other analysts also recently commented on UTG. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.72) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.38) to GBX 1,200 ($15.72) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.69) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.38) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,261.67 ($16.53).

In other The Unite Group news, insider Joe Lister acquired 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 711 ($9.32) per share, for a total transaction of £9,001.26 ($11,794.10).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,043.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,098.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.60 ($0.20) per share. This is an increase from The Unite Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The Unite Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

