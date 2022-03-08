The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.61 Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.35. Travelers Companies posted earnings of $2.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full-year earnings of $12.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $15.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.35 to $18.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.91 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.93.

NYSE:TRV traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.21. 42,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,332. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $174.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.98 and a 200 day moving average of $160.31. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

