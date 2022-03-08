The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.88.

SMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $11.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.81. 1,224,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,903. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.95. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $125.70 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,610,000 after purchasing an additional 723,672 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 341.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 327,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,734,000 after acquiring an additional 253,258 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,828 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,901,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after acquiring an additional 144,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

