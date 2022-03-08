The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.34 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mosaic in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neivert now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.42. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mosaic’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.03 EPS.

MOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.47.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $61.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $64.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average is $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.51%.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

