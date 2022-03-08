The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Short Interest Down 24.8% in February

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the January 31st total of 930,700 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 297,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of MTW traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 230,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,789. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $517.43 million, a PE ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $19.97.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter worth about $528,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 23,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,620,000 after acquiring an additional 48,678 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 93,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 38,914 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

