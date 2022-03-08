The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Kraft Heinz has decreased its dividend by 13.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kraft Heinz has a dividend payout ratio of 59.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kraft Heinz to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.2%.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 31,080 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

