The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,449 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 30.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after purchasing an additional 26,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $1,305,320.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,095,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $139.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.61. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.69 and a 1-year high of $144.64. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

