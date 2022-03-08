The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.2% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,171,000 after purchasing an additional 511,802 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,932,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,431,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $919,277,000 after purchasing an additional 302,979 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,046,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $395,701,000 after purchasing an additional 278,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.67.

NYSE GS traded up $6.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $328.82. The stock had a trading volume of 130,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,813. The company has a market capitalization of $110.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $362.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.55. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.72 and a twelve month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

