The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Director Lemuel Amen Purchases 3,000 Shares

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) Director Lemuel Amen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $18,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Lemuel Amen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 2nd, Lemuel Amen bought 3,000 shares of The Glimpse Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ VRAR opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 25.42 and a quick ratio of 25.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. The Glimpse Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $21.00.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual (VR) and augmented reality platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions primarily in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; KreatAR that creates cloud-based solutions; D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality software platform; Pagoni VR that provides VR video broadcasting solutions to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship; and Early Adopter, which offers VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs.
