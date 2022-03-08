The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,197 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,521,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,830,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 534,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,509,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,110,000 after acquiring an additional 220,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,892,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,594,000 after acquiring an additional 466,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Shares of GEO stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a market cap of $673.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.70. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.09 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GEO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

About The GEO Group (Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.