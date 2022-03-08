The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,197 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GEO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter worth $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter worth $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth $71,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEO opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $673.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.20). The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The GEO Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GEO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.

