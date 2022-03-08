The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Short Interest Up 42.4% in February

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,600 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the January 31st total of 113,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLIC. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in First of Long Island in the fourth quarter worth $1,448,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First of Long Island in the second quarter worth $1,142,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 292,187.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 46,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 42,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in First of Long Island in the fourth quarter worth $522,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

FLIC stock remained flat at $$21.32 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 56,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,335. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.46. First of Long Island has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $23.98.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 31.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

First of Long Island Company Profile (Get Rating)

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.