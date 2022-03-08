The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $77.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DSGX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. CIBC upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $83.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.44.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $70.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.94 and a 200 day moving average of $78.21. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 220,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,268,000 after acquiring an additional 14,948 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 972.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 50,484 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,233,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,552,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

