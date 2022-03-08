The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Short Interest Update

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SZC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $768,000.

Shares of NYSE SZC traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.77. The company had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,156. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.52. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $50.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.2132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%.

About The Cushing Renaissance Fund

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

