The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the January 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bancorp by 43.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 193,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $33.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.62.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 17.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

