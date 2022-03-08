The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300,000 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the January 31st total of 4,470,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of AZEK traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,714,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,699. AZEK has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $51.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AZEK will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $1,657,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $921,733 and have sold 75,000 shares valued at $3,211,250. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,251,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in AZEK by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,925,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,635 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AZEK by 179.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,806,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,135 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,906,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 45.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,146,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,618,000 after purchasing an additional 976,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AZEK shares. TheStreet downgraded AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

