The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the January 31st total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Alkaline Water stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $86.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.03. Alkaline Water has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

