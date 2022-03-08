Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Textron has a dividend payout ratio of 1.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Textron to earn $4.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.7%.

Shares of TXT opened at $67.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.72. Textron has a twelve month low of $50.94 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.86.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Textron’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Textron will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $196,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter worth $402,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Textron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,753,000 after acquiring an additional 128,417 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,250,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,547,000 after purchasing an additional 86,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

