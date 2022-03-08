TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) rose 8.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.03 and last traded at $4.02. Approximately 29,449 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 996,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.
TETRA Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TTI)
TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.
