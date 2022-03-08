TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) rose 8.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.03 and last traded at $4.02. Approximately 29,449 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 996,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,030 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,567,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after acquiring an additional 49,734 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 6,401.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,990,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after acquiring an additional 619,368 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,248,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,777,000 after acquiring an additional 57,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

