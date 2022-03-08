Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 266.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 160.0% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 65 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $8.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $813.15. 623,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,723,342. The company has a market cap of $816.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $946.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $928.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $867.80, for a total transaction of $21,695,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,514,580 shares of company stock worth $1,461,538,672 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

