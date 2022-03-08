Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1385 per share on Sunday, May 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

TVE traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,045. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.35. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $27.38.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

