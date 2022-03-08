Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) versus Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) Head to Head Survey

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) and Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Anghami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tencent Music Entertainment Group 11.53% 7.98% 6.14% Anghami N/A N/A N/A

Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anghami has a beta of -0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Anghami’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tencent Music Entertainment Group $4.47 billion 1.63 $602.06 million $0.34 12.76 Anghami N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A

Tencent Music Entertainment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Anghami.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.7% of Anghami shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Anghami, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tencent Music Entertainment Group 3 10 2 0 1.93 Anghami 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus target price of $11.48, indicating a potential upside of 164.45%. Given Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tencent Music Entertainment Group is more favorable than Anghami.

Summary

Tencent Music Entertainment Group beats Anghami on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Anghami Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anghami Inc. provides music streaming platform and service principally in the Middle East and North Africa. Anghami Inc., formerly known as Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc., is based in NEW YORK.

