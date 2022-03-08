Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Trading Down 8.8%

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 214.25 ($2.81) and last traded at GBX 217 ($2.84). Approximately 37,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 24,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 238 ($3.12).

TEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 325 ($4.26) to GBX 340 ($4.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.26) price target on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 323.57 ($4.24).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 261.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,018.39. The company has a market capitalization of £148.31 million and a P/E ratio of -7.07.

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

