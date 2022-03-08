Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $72.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $130.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the health services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.07.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $63.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.70. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $58.05 and a 1 year high of $206.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.95.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,042 over the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,737,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,386 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $998,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,756 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $839,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,508 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,235,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

