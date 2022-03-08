Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.05

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.05 and last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.32 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Teijin Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TINLY)

Teijin Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies that are involved in the environment and energy, safety and protection, information and electronics, transportation, and healthcare businesses. It operates through the following segments: Materials, Healthcare, and Others. The Materials segment handles the manufacture and sale of polyester, aramid, and carbon fiber products as well as plastic and resin products from polycarbonate resin and polyester film.

