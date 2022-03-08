Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Price Target Cut to C$55.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TCS. Raymond James reduced their target price on Tecsys from C$70.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating and set a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Tecsys alerts:

Tecsys stock opened at C$31.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.51. Tecsys has a one year low of C$30.40 and a one year high of C$61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of C$463.69 million and a PE ratio of 99.50.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.